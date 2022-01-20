Fine-tune weaning for great gains

The milk-fed phase is one of the most costly pieces of a heifer-rearing program. It can be tempting to make cuts to save cost at that stage of life, but if a farm has chosen to make an investment in milk-based nutrition for the youngest members of its herd it cannot afford to lose the progress they have made at weaning.
In early life, before a calf has had significant rumen development, she is extremely efficient at converting the nutrients provided by milk into lean tissue – muscle – and frame growth. To capitalize on that phase of the calf’s life – and reap the health, growth and future milk-production benefits that research has shown to come from feeding larger volumes of milk – many dairies have started feeding more milk to their pre-weaned calves to drive weight and frame growth.
When a dairy takes that approach to its calf program, it can develop some rock-star calves that have excellent condition and hair coats prior to weaning. But the plan can quickly backfire and create a post-weaning slump if the weaning process isn’t created appropriately. And all who have seen that post-weaning lag recognize it can create a huge bottleneck in the system.
The weaning strategy that’s created on a farm is important to help reduce setbacks and the stress of transition. The volume of milk fed when calves are at their peak intake is a key factor to consider when determining the number of days during which calves should be weaned. The more milk calves are fed, the longer and slower the weaning process must be to ensure they have a smooth transition from milk to grain.
First determine how many pounds of solids that calves are fed per day. That’s easy to do on herds that feed milk replacer. It’s more challenging for herds that feed pasteurized milk. For those who feed whole milk, it’s recommended to send five to seven days of milk samples to the farm’s creamery or another lab to ensure percent solids of the milk is appropriately accounted for. In addition, powder or other products added to milk – such as probiotics, colostrum powder and coccidiostats – also need to be accounted for.
After pounds of solids is determined, the weaning duration can be established. For herds where calves are fed 2-plus pounds of solids per day, managers should challenge the traditional thinking that a seven-day weaning period is adequate. Calves fed 2 to 2.5 pounds of solids should be weaned during 10 to 14 days to ensure they have adequate grain intake to help develop the rumen before weaning.
Similarly, for calves fed 2.5 pounds-plus of milk solids at their peak intake, consider extending the weaning duration to 14 to 21 days. For herds feeding three times per day or auto-feeder herds, a weaning period of 21 days or greater is also recommended.
A general rule of thumb when establishing weaning programs is that the weaning process should have the same number of step-downs as there were step-ups in early life when ramping up calves to peak milk intake.
When structuring a weaning plan, take into account housing constraints, the date calves need to come out of the hutch or pen, and how high-pressure calving times will be handled. It’s common to first establish the date of exit from the hutch. Then build the milk-feeding program backward from there to ensure there will be enough time for calves to wean appropriately while maximizing the time calves are at peak milk intake.
If a farm is having post-weaning issues beyond the length of the weaning process, evaluate several items.
- When is the weaning process started? Research from the University of Guelph shows that when calves are weaned later – at eight weeks instead of six weeks, for example – calves transition and maintain their average daily gains better.
- How are the calves weaned?
- Are calves consuming enough grain prior to weaning?
- Are calves consuming adequate amounts of water?
- How long are calves able to stay in their hutches or pens after weaning?
- What size group do calves move into after weaning?
All those pieces together create a smooth transition from a milk-based diet to a grain-based diet. Eliminating the potential post-weaning growth slump creates a better, healthier candidate for the future milking herd.
Amanda Krahn is a calf and heifer specialist with CP Feeds, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email asmith@cpfeeds.com to reach her.