MANHATTAN, Ill. — For the first time in his farming career, Dave Kestel planted soybeans in April on his northeastern Illinois farm in Will County.
“It’s all the rage to get beans in the ground early,” he said.
He joined the trend by planting 65 acres of soybeans on April 20. What made it even more memorable for his own little bit of history is that his mother, Eleanor, rode along with him while he planted the crop.
Unfortunately, rains that followed caused some ponding, so he may lose some of his early soybeans, but he could already see a 1.5 inch sprout on May 4.
“I don’t know if this will work,” he said, as more cool temperatures and rain were expected. “This week is to be chilly here — maybe frost on Friday (May 8).”
Using his drone, he took some aerial photos of his field to see where there was ponding. In some tight shots it almost looked like he was filming a lake rather than a field.
“Of all this rain, it’s the last 3 inches that really hurt,” he said.
Although there have been significant and periodic rains, there have also been some good drying days with low humidity and wind. Kestel had already planted several hundred acres of corn — about two-thirds of his crop by the first week in May.
In McHenry County, Henry Zierer was planting corn April 20 when Kestel was planting soybeans. Zierer isn’t growing any soybeans this year, just corn, wheat and hay, often with his steers in mind.
Last year was the first year in his career to have some acres that weren’t planted, and while rain is still an issue this year, it has been better and planting continues.