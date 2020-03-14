PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — For the Meyer brothers of Pinecrest Farm, the decision to begin farming in 2019 was one they considered for several years.
“We knew starting out it wouldn’t be easy, but we both have young kids, and you can’t replace growing up on a working farm,” Jake Meyer, 30, said. “We wanted to farm because we wanted that life for our families.”
Meyer said the conversation to begin farming their family land in Pleasant Hill in west central Missouri was a tough one, but went better than he and his brother Tanner, 33, could have hoped for.
“My brother and I knew that we wanted to farm our grandpa’s land,” Meyer said. “But the farmer who was renting Grandpa’s 220 acres was a family friend and had farmed the ground since Grandpa retired, and that was a reliable payment for my parents every year.
“No one is ever happy to lose acres, but he understood and was actually happy to see Tanner and I start farming. He told us that he was excited to see us start farming and offered to help us in any way he could.”
With the decision made, the brothers set out to buy what they needed to start their operation — first purchasing a Case 1666 combine from a neighbor’s farm sale. Soon after, the pair found a White planter on an online auction and placed the winning bid.
With both brothers working full-time as mechanics, their main concern was finding equipment they could find parts for and work on themselves.
“We bought a 1666 because we knew a few neighbors around that had that model and bought the White because of how simple those planters are to work on,” Meyer said.
He said that the decision to plant soybeans their first year made the most sense given the weather challenges of last year’s planting season — and because that was the header that came with the combine.
The pair traded planting time, working around the clock until the crop was in the ground.
“We went all day and all night,” Meyer said, “I start work at 5:30 and Tanner was starting at 9 at that time. I started right after I got off of work and planted until 9 when Tanner took over. He would still be planting the next morning when I went to work.”
Those kind of stresses can be particularly hard on young farmers, said Josie Rudolphi, University of Illinois assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering, who specializes in studying stress and mental health.
Young farmers — identified as age 35 and under — have significantly higher anxiety and depression levels than the general population, she said, citing her study of young farmers in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Kansas and North Dakota. In the survey, 60% showed at least mild depression and 70% at least mild anxiety. In the general population, closer to one in five, or 20%, show this level of depression or anxiety.
According to the young farmers, their No. 1 source of stress is personal finance.
“That’s not surprising at all,” she said.
Other factors they cannot control, including trade uncertainty and weather, were big stressors. Time pressure and relationships with employees and family can also add to the level of anxiety.
There is no data yet to compare this generation to older farmers but Rudolphi will be exploring that in a newly funded study.
Karisha Devlin, a University of Missouri Extension ag business specialist based in Knox County, says farmers face economic challenges to getting started and growing their operations.
“One of the many obstacles they face is land access and capital to get started,” she says. Land access is also a key issue for younger farmers.
“Ground is so competitive,” Devlin says.
Devlin says there are programs available to support younger farmers, and it also helps to have more experienced farmers as a resource.
“The mentorship thing is huge,” she says.
Fortunately for the Meyers, the 2019 growing season was especially kind to the beginning farmers, and they produced a good crop of soybeans — winning a contest for highest oil content hosted by AGI SureTrack.
“We knew that we had good beans, but we don’t have a yield monitor or scales, so we were just looking at them, counting pods and comparing to other beans we were seeing,” Meyer said.
As winners, Pinecrest Farm will receive $20,000 in equipment to integrate the company’s technology into their operation.
“We worked hard this past year, but we were also lucky,” Meyer said. “Tanner’s father-in-law even told us not to get used to it!”
Additional reporting by Phyllis Coulter and Benjamin Herrold.