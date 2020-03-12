Three dairy-producer members will be elected to seats on the 2020-2021 PDPW board of directors during the PDPW Business Conference. PDPW bylaws allow one vote per dairy-farm membership. The PDPW board of directors has three available positions for 2020-2021; each PDPW dairy-farm member can vote for as many as three candidates.
Board members help facilitate the development of programs to bring cutting-edge research, elite training, peer-networking events and hands-on educational opportunities to the dairy industry. Involved in PDPW programs and committees, they also proactively seek leadership opportunities on non-PDPW committees in the dairy and agricultural industries.
This year’s candidates bring different skillsets and ideas from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
Andy Buttles owns and manages Stone-Front farm near Lancaster, Wisconsin, with his wife, Lyn. They milk 1,250 cows, raise heifers and crops, and employ 25 team members. They own and manage the dairy as equal partners. A graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison, Buttles earned a degree in dairy science. He serves on the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Board as well as the Grant Regional Health Center board of directors.
Gretchen Johnson owns and operates Horse Creek Holsteins, a multiple-generation dairy, with her husband, Ted, son Hans and daughter-in-law Catherine. The family milks 325 registered Holsteins and a few Brown Swiss. They raise all their replacements and crops more than 1,000 acres on their dairy near Osceola, Wisconsin. Gretchen Johnson is involved with the Polk County dairy-promotion committee, presenting dairy information to schools and hosting a fourth-grade class for “Day on the Farm.” She’s also active with the Polk County Holstein Breeders Association. She serves as a 4-H leader, working with neighboring 4-H youths; she pairs them with heifers to show at the Polk County Fair and at the Wisconsin Junior State Fair.
Steve Orth is co-owner and general manager of Orthland Dairy Farm LLC, a family farm that includes his mother, Maxine, and brother Joel. Steve Orth focuses on people development, animal well-being and profitability. The farm near Cleveland, Wisconsin, consists of 1,100 cows and 900 heifers. The family operates 2,300 acres of land and is supported by 18 team members. Orth experienced tragedy as a young adult following the death of his father in a farm accident. But he believes the adversity served to accelerate his growth as a leader.
Katy Schultz of Fox Lake, Wisconsin, owns Tri-Fecta Farms Inc. with her siblings Kari and Nick. The farm has 500 cows. The family raises all its young stock and manages 2,000 acres of corn, alfalfa, wheat, soybeans and peas. They also custom-raise corn silage, haylage and corn for neighboring dairies. Katy Schultz is the on-farm manager for daily operations, including livestock and employees. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in agribusiness, she worked as marketing and communications manager for Agri-Nutrition Consulting for five years before returning full-time to the family farm.
Brady Weiland of Columbus, Wisconsin, owns and operates Weiland Dairy LLC with his parents, brothers and seven employees. As dairy manager Weiland oversees the 600-cow herd with a focus on management practices and excellent-quality genetics to achieve the dairy’s goals. After graduating from Madison Area Technical College with a certificate in diesel technology, he furthered his education at the UW-Madison Farm and Industry Short Course. Weiland believes strongly in PDPW’s educational focus and regularly attends PDPW events.
All PDPW members have been mailed ballots for voting, to be returned to PDPW headquarters. Ballots can also be cast on-site at the PDPW Business Conference; they must be received by 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Call PDPW at 800-947-7379 for more information.