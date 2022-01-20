Five candidates vie for PDPW board

Three dairy-producer members will be elected to seats on the 2022-2023 PDPW board of directors during the 2022 PDPW Business Conference. PDPW bylaws allow one vote per dairy-farm membership; each dairy-farm member can vote for as many as three candidates. This writing also serves as an official announcement of the upcoming business conference.
Board members help facilitate the development of programs to bring cutting-edge research, elite training, peer-networking events and hands-on educational opportunities to the dairy industry. Involved in PDPW programs and committees, they also proactively seek leadership opportunities on non-PDPW committees in the dairy and agricultural industries.
This year’s candidates hail from two states; they bring different skill sets and ideas from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
Scott Brenner is co-owner of Hunter Haven Farms near Pearl City, Illinois. The farm consists of about 1,000 dairy cows and 1,650 acres of farmed cropland. Before becoming a co-owner, he worked as the herdsman at Hunter Haven Farms for more than 15 years. He has for more than 10 years served on the Stephenson County fair board and for the past five years as a member of the Stephenson County Farm Bureau board of directors. He’s an enthusiastic advocate for agriculture and consumer education; their farm has hosted many tours throughout the years. Brenner and his wife, Jennifer Brenner, have five children.
Incumbent Ken Feltz of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, operates Feltz Family Farms Inc. and Feltz’s Dairy Store Inc. with his wife, Jackie Feltz, and their family. Their dairy farm consists of 700 acres, all of which are cropped to grow feed for their 700-cow herd. Five full-time employees and all three Feltz children handle responsibilities at the farm and store, with help from part-time employees. Purchased in 1995, the Feltz farm started with a 50-cow herd and a diversified business. A retail store was added in 2017; from it they sell various dairy products including fresh cheese curds, milk and ice cream.
Incumbent John Haag of Dane, Wisconsin, owns and operates Haag Dairy LLC, along with his wife, Julie Haag, and son and daughter-in-law Josh and Melissa Haag. They milk 120 cows with two robots; they also raise 200 head of young stock, selling a number of them for dairy replacements. John Haag is responsible for managing the dairy herd and all financials. He is past-president of the Lodi FFA Alumni, current president of the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee and has served as secretary of PDPW for the past two years.
Incumbent Corey Hodorff of Eden, Wisconsin, is part of the fourth generation to own and operate his family’s century farm, along with his wife, Tammy Hodorff, brother Clint Hodorff and father Doug Hodorff. They milk 1,250 cows and crop 1,300 acres at Second Look Holsteins LLC near Eden. On the farm Corey Hodorff oversees team members and management of dairy operations. He’s served as a 4-H leader, a Fond du Lac County Dairy committee member, a Fond du Lac County Junior Holstein adviser and the Fond du Lac County Holstein Association director.
Randy Rau of Dorchester, Wisconsin, owns and operates Looking Forward LLC with his brother Dick Rau and their nephew Vince Rau. The dairy is home to 1,250 cows. All crops are purchased from Dick Rau, the current landowner. In the near future Randy and Vince Rau will transition into complete ownership as they complete the buy-out of Dick Rau’s portion.
All PDPW members will soon receive mailed ballots for voting, to be returned to PDPW headquarters. Ballots can also be cast on-site at the PDPW Business Conference; they must be received by 1 p.m. March 17. Call PDPW at 800-947-7379 for more information.