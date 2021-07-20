Five Recommendations for a successful farm building repair, renovation project

When planning to repair or renovate a farm building, there are many factors to consider to ensure a successful project.
Following are recommendations from Dan Nyberg, training manager for Morton Buildings. The company’s repair business has renovated many farm buildings representing many brands across the country over the years.
- First, make a realistic evaluation of the cost and ultimate use of the building. Will the end result provide the best long-term solution? Or would it be more cost-effective to construct a new building?
- Get professional help in evaluating what must be done, as some repairs or updates may be more involved than you are able to identify and handle on your own, such as structural issues.
- Be sure every estimate for the work includes a very clear and complete scope of work — what is included and what is not — and what items are covered by a warranty.
- For any portion of the work you expect to perform yourself, be realistic about the time and materials that work will require and the time frame the project fits in.
- Build a “fudge factor” into your budget to cover any problems discovered in the middle of the project (for example, an electrical wiring issue behind wall finishes).
Nyberg also offers advice on how to prioritize multiple repair or renovation needs.
“If the structural or functional integrity of the building is in question, make that a high priority,” he said. “Problems like a broken column or cracked truss, a large sliding door that won’t open or a broken skylight that is leaking water need attention sooner than later.”
On the other hand, if a structure just needs a facelift, such as re-siding the building or roof or fixing minor headache issues, he said those projects can be addressed as time and budget permit.
Nyberg said proper planning can help ensure that a repair or renovation project will be cost-effective and support the farm’s long-term needs. For more information, visit MortonBuildings.com/Repairs.