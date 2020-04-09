At Agri-View we take time to pause today. We know we are all living in unprecedented times and our farming community has been profoundly impacted. We hurt for our farmers who have been forced to dump milk, and for those who are struggling to feed their families and their livestock. We hope our publication helps in daily decisions and also allows everyone to laugh from time to time during difficult moments.
We’re thankful for our farmers, health-care workers, milk-processing workers, first responders, postal and delivery workers, agricultural-facility workers, grocery-store and pharmacy clerks, and the thousands of individuals who support our agricultural community. We’re thankful for those who ensure we have safe and reliable food for our tables each and every day.
Together we are better.
Together we are stronger.
Together we will see a brighter future.
– From all of us at Agri-View