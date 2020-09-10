- Jackie Joyner was born on March 3, 1962, in East St. Louis, Ill. She was named after First Lady Jackie Kennedy.
- She starred in both track and field and basketball at
- UCLA, scoring 1,167 points for the Bruins on the hardcourt. She red-shirted during the 1983-84 academic year to prepare for the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
- Joyner-Kersee competed in four Olympic Games (1984, 1988, 1992 and 1996), winning a total of six medals — including three golds — in the long jump and heptathlon.
- She holds the world record in heptathlon, including the all-time six best results. Her long jump best of 7.49 meters is second on the all-time list. She also was a world-class athlete in the 100-meter hurdles and 200-meter hurdles.