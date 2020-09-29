  • Three-time Olympian in 10,000 meters in 1976, 1980, 1984.
  • The only American man to win the World Cross Country Championships — twice, in 1980 and 1981.
  • Placed second in the Boston Marathon in 1981.
  • Four-time U.S. National Track and Field Champion.
  • Elected into U.S. Track and Field Hall of Fame 2010.
  • Held a U.S. National Track &Field Championship meet record from 1980-2004.
  • Held the USA Olympic Trials 10,000 meter meet record for 24 years from 1979 until Meb Keflezighi broke it in 2004.
  • At the University of Illinois, Virgin had a career record of 31 wins in 35 races.
  • In high school, he won 48 high school cross country races in a row, setting course records in 46.