- Three-time Olympian in 10,000 meters in 1976, 1980, 1984.
- The only American man to win the World Cross Country Championships — twice, in 1980 and 1981.
- Placed second in the Boston Marathon in 1981.
- Four-time U.S. National Track and Field Champion.
- Elected into U.S. Track and Field Hall of Fame 2010.
- Held a U.S. National Track &Field Championship meet record from 1980-2004.
- Held the USA Olympic Trials 10,000 meter meet record for 24 years from 1979 until Meb Keflezighi broke it in 2004.
- At the University of Illinois, Virgin had a career record of 31 wins in 35 races.
- In high school, he won 48 high school cross country races in a row, setting course records in 46.