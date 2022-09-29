 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forage experts give seminars

Dairy-forage seminars will focus on cutting-edge research and information regarding forage quality, harvest and storage. The seminars, scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, will be presented on the Dairy Forage Seminar Stage located at the south end of the Trade Center. Seminar experts are also available throughout the week in the World Forage Analysis Superbowl space located in the Trade Center.

Each dairy-forage seminar is approved for one continuing-education credit for members of the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists – ARPAS.

10 a.m. Oct. 5 – “Pre- and Post-Harvesting Practices to Maximize Corn Silage Production and Utilization” – Gonzalo Ferreira, associate professor and dairy scientist with Virginia Tech-Extension

1:30 p.m. Oct. 5 – “Here’s How We Produce Top-Quality Baleage” – Kendall Guither of Guither Farms near Walnut, Illinois

10 a.m. Oct. 6 – “Optimizing Dietary Alfalfa and Corn Silage Ratios for Dairy Cattle” – Rick Grant, president of William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute

1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 – “Optimal Fertilizer Management During and After Alfalfa Stands” – Matt Yost, associate professor and agroclimate specialist at Utah State University-Extension

10 a.m. Oct. 7 – “Feeding Grass, Alternate Species, and Cover Crops for Higher Production” – Matt Akins, dairy specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences, and UW-Division of Extension

1:30 p.m. Oct. 7 – “Agronomic Management of Annual Alternative Forage Crops/Mixes” – Kevin Jarek, crops and soils agent with UW-Extension in Outagamie County

Visit foragesuperbowl.com for more information.

