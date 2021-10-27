Forage for all

From a prototype set up in South Dakota in 2015 to its first industrial scale installation, HydroGgreen has grown its “land on a stand” concept of creator Dihl Grohs into a full-blown system that could be an answer to dealing with water shortages brought on by a changing climate.
HydgroGreen is an automated system for growing forage indoors. It produces fresh feed in six days using 90% less water than irrigated fields and a fraction of the land.
“Hay is pretty expensive around the world, especially in drought areas,” said Jim Lere of HydroGreen, speaking at an open house tour of their research facility and factory in northern Sioux Falls Sept. 8.
They system grows barley or other small grains on a series of conveyor belts. The sugar-rich product can replace molasses, sugar beet or cane as a component of a cattle diet.
“Drought has driven demand significantly, especially on the small farm side,” said Dan Schmidt, HydroGreen’s new president, brought on last October.
The appeal of HydroGreen is consistency, he said, despite the weather or the season.
“Every day, every morning you’ll have fresh on-farm feed,” he said.
Greens are grown indoors where all it takes is seeds, water and light, he pointed out. No fertilizer is used. From that, it can product anywhere from 3,000 of forage a day to 30,000 pounds or more.
The original model was designed to feed a herd of about 100 cows, depending on their rations. The latest version, the GLS808 has forage growing eight levels high, and it can be scaled up from there.
“We’re just beginning to understand what this thing can be,” Schmidt said.
The automated system has controls that start the seeding or harvesting process. It can also be controlled remotely. Monitors watch to make sure sprayer nozzles are working. The setup uses a water reclamation system designed by CubicFarm, the Canadian company that got its start with indoor-grown produce purchased HydroGreen in 2019.
The company spent the last year scaling the HydroGreen grow system for large herds, refining the machine and the process for mass producing it. Now it’s fulfilling its first commercial order in a partnership with a large dairy and beef farm in Carpenter, Wyoming.
Called HydroGreen Vertical Pastures, the company is partnering with Burnett Land and Livestock, a company with more than 17,000 head of cattle across the Midwest and western U.S.
They’re constructing a temporary “bubble” barn to house the system, starting with 12 units to feed 2,000 dairy cows a day. It will deliver more than 70,000 pounds of feed per day on 1.1 acres, Schmidt said, calculating that it will replace 500 acres of traditional feed and use one-tenth the amount of irrigated water.
“Sustainability and water conservation has to be at the heart of this,” he said.
Closer to home, the HydroGreen research team has been working to quantify how their fresh forage translates to cattle health. Working with Crosswinds Jerseys, a dairy in Elkton, South Dakota, they found that cows consume HydroGreen forage in their rations rebound faster into lactation. They saw fewer issues with mastitis after three months on HydroGreen, and conception rates increased, according to HydgroGreen researcher Shawn Jenkins.
At its factory in Sioux Falls, workers build the machines six at a time. It takes roughly 400 hours to make one set. Once a machine, packed in crates and pallets, is shipped to a farm, it takes five to 10 days for a team to assemble it.
At Burnett Land and Livestock in Wyoming, HydroGreen will partner with the farm and run the system for one year in order to glean data on system and cattle performance.
Schmidt said the Wyoming farm was a good fit for adopting the system at a large scale. Even before last summer’s widespread drought, farm managers saw a shift in policy on water use, he said.
“It was the perfect storm,” he said.
A HydroGreen system costs anywhere from the price of a new John Deere tractor up to a combine, according to company materials. It’s a significant investment, Schmidt said, but he thinks the customer will see big returns when it comes to nutrition and cattle health.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.