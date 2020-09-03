Traditional Wisconsin forage systems usually include a combination of corn silage and alfalfa. The ratio of forage crops that are fed to dairy cows depends on multiple factors, including water quality. Since 2001 Discovery Farms® has monitored surface-water quality on 25 farms in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The water-quality parameters monitored include runoff volume as well as pounds per acre of sediment, nitrogen and phosphorus contained in that runoff.
Crop, tillage type impacts losses
A database comprised of 203 site years’ worth of data has been queried to determine water-quality risks and benefits of current forage systems. While runoff occurs no matter the crop type, the amount of both soil and nutrient loss does vary by crop. Alfalfa and corn grain show lesser soil losses – usually less than 400 pounds per acre annually. That can be related to a lack of tillage after alfalfa is established because plant cover or soil-surface residue throughout the year helps mitigate losses. As one would expect, there’s more risk for soil loss during the establishment year of alfalfa and also in corn-silage years. Those losses correspond with the amount of soil disturbance or tillage as well as the amount of time the soil is bare, or bare and disturbed, in the spring and early summer.
Reduce disturbance, increase cover
Most soil losses occur during May and June; in years following corn silage the soil is largely bare from September throughout the spring and early summer. To reduce soil-loss risk in fields where corn silage will be part of the rotation, consider switching to no-till on that field and/or planting a cover crop immediately after harvest. Discovery Farms data shows that average monthly soil loss following corn silage is three to five times more on tilled fields compared to fields not tilled. Wisconsin farmers are also seeing success planting the following year’s crop directly into the green cover crop. That type of soil protection during May and June when the risk for soil loss is the most helps keep valuable soil in the field.
Protect newly established alfalfa
Establishing alfalfa is critical to ensuring a reliable crop for upcoming years. Through Discovery Farms monitoring we’ve observed losses of almost 1,800 pounds per acre of sediment when spring rain interacts with freshly tilled and planted alfalfa fields. Several Discovery Farms participants have adopted methods for establishing alfalfa in the spring into a growing rye crop that was planted after corn-silage harvest the previous fall. Those methods reduce the amount of bare and disturbed soil in the spring without negatively impacting alfalfa performance or quality. Ask fellow farmers about their experiences. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/forage for the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension forage site for more information.
Impact soil, phosphorus levels
When soil leaves the field the losses include more than productivity value and sediment; phosphorus also is lost. Most particulate phosphorus – that which is attached to soil particles – is lost during the growing season. Increasing cover on the soil and reducing soil disturbance in forage rotations will lessen phosphorus losses. Discovery Farms data indicates that decreasing soil loss is the first step to decreasing phosphorus loss, and thus improving a farm’s water-quality impact. While focusing on those practices is not the final step in reducing phosphorus losses, it’s a tremendous first step.
There are also positive reports on new alternative forage varieties that are working well for farmers across the landscape. Those varieties could provide more ground cover, manure-application windows and plant diversity while creating quality feed. Visit bit.ly/31f5j4s to listen to the Producer-Led Webinar on Alternative Forages.
Wisconsin is the dairy state. A large contributor to that heritage stems from the incredible ability farmers have shown to produce vast quantities of quality forages. Producers should continue to consider ways to decrease the vulnerability of current systems regarding soil and nutrient loss.
Visit www.uwdiscoveryfarms.org for more information.