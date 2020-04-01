Here are a few guidelines for first-time foragers, provided by Deborah Lee.
1. Know what you are picking. Be absolutely sure it is the plant you seek. Many edible plants have a poisonous look-alike. As a further precaution, once the edible plant has been identified, take a tiny nibble, then wait for 30 minutes to observe for any adverse reactions. Be extremely careful when collecting mushrooms. Mistakes can be fatal.
2. Know what part to pick. One plant part may be safe to eat and another toxic. For example, elderberry blossoms and fruits are edible, but the leaves are an emetic and make you vomit.
3. Avoid collecting plants in commercially fertilized areas or where herbicides or other chemicals may have been sprayed. Avoid collecting under power lines, in unfamiliar weed lots or lawns, beside commercial crop fields or close to roadsides. Err on the side of caution!
5. Collect with consciousness. Make the area looks as though you were not there. Take what you need, leaving plenty for wildlife and future years.
6. Before you prepare a food, read. Many plants can be mildly toxic and may require cooking or parboiling (and then discarding) the first and second “waters” before ingesting.