Four candidates seek position on PDPW board

Three dairy-producer members will be elected to seats on the 2020-2021 PDPW board of directors during the PDPW Business Conference. PDPW bylaws allow one vote per dairy-farm membership. The PDPW board of directors has three available positions for 2020-2021; each PDPW dairy-farm member can vote for as many as three candidates.
Board members help facilitate the development of programs to bring cutting-edge research, elite training, peer-networking events and hands-on educational opportunities to the dairy industry. Involved in PDPW programs and committees, they also proactively seek leadership opportunities on non-PDPW committees in the dairy and agricultural industries.
This year’s candidates bring different skill sets and ideas from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
Janet Clark, incumbent, is an owner in Vision Aire Farms near Rosendale, Wisconsin, along with her husband, Travis Clark; her parents, Roger and Sandy Grade; and her brother and sister-in-law, David and Torrie Grade. They milk 140 Holsteins and farm 1,200 acres of owned and rented land. Janet Clark is responsible for financial management on the dairy. She received her bachelor’s degree in agri-business management from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She’s a board member of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative and current vice-chair of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, and is a graduate of the Farm Bureau Institute.
Gretchen Johnson owns and operates Horse Creek Holsteins near Osceola, Wisconsin, with her husband, Ted Johnson, and son and daughter-in-law Han and Catherine Johnson. Gretchen Johnson is involved in the day-to-day operations of the farm that milks 325 cows, raises its own young-stock replacements, and grows corn and alfalfa on 1,000 acres. She enjoys volunteer work, she said, including serving as a 4-H dairy leader, as a Polk County Dairy Promotion board member, as a member of the Polk County Holstein Breeders and as a member of her church council. She especially enjoys mentoring 4-H members who show cattle from their farm at the Polk County Fair and the Wisconsin State Fair.
Paul Lippert of Pittsville, Wisconsin, owns Grass Ridge Farm with his father, Matt Lippert, and brother Carl Lippert. The dairy is home to 600 registered Holsteins and Jerseys as well as 500 young stock. Paul Lippert manages all day-to-day operations including herd health, employee management, agronomy and financial analysis. He’s a graduate of UW-River Falls with a degree in dairy science, and of the Farm and Industry Short Course at UW-Madison. He said he believes strongly in PDPW’s educational focus and has seen the power it has to improve the industry he’s passionate about.
Brady Weiland of Columbus, Wisconsin, owns and operates Weiland Dairy with his parents, brothers and seven employees. As dairy manager he oversees the 600-cow dairy with a focus on management practice and excellent-quality genetics to achieve the dairy’s goals. After graduating from Madison Area Technical College with a certificate in diesel technology, he furthered his education at the UW-Farm and Industry Short Course. Weiland believes strongly, he said, in PDPW’s educational focus; he regularly attends PDPW events.
All PDPW members have been mailed ballots for voting, to be returned to PDPW headquarters. Ballots can also be cast on-site at the PDPW Business Conference; they must be received by 1 p.m. March 18. Call PDPW at 800-947-7379 for more information.