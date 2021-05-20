Fresh cow, calf workshop offered in Spanish

Developed for Spanish-speaking maternity-pen and newborn-calf managers, two one-day Wisconsin workshops will be taught exclusively in Spanish next month. The PDPW Dairy Obstetrics & Newborn Calf Care Workshop will be held June 16 at Juneau and June 17 at Colby. Participants will be taught technical skills and safe, compassionate techniques to successfully deliver calves and to care for newborns. They’ll also learn to care for cows through the early transition process.
During the session regarding newborn-calf care, attendees will evaluate passive-transfer methods in calves, work with serum and colostrum samples and refractometers, learn cow-side test methods that estimate colostrum quality, and more.
The fresh-cow session will offer practical insights to those managing close-up and maternity pens.
signs to watch for before, during and after delivery
indications of calving distress
protocols for safe, healthy calf deliveries
how to determine when assistance is needed
safe handling practices for handler and cow
post-calving care
assessing signs of milk fever and ketosis
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with training beginning at 9 a.m. Each session will conclude at 4 p.m. Visit www.pdpw.org/programs for more information.