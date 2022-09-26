 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday crop estimate to bring new outlook

“The Ag markets hit the skids today on recession fears, concerns of a slowdown in the global economy, improving weather for harvest activity and major league strength in the U.S. dollar,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Position squaring ahead of this week’s USDA data was noted.”

Analysts are looking ahead to the next USDA report. “Trade still looking for a lower October crop estimate but lower exports could offset a lower crop,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US farmer is still a slow seller which supports basis and spreads. Sept. 30 USDA estimate of U.S. Sept. 1 stocks could be key if estimated below USDA 1,525 (mln bu.)."

