From kitty cats to wide brim hats

Free cat bedding became a racoon B&B

It’s that time of year when we start getting reminders to make sure pets don’t suffer in the cold. Having been raised where all of our animals slept in barns, I am shocked at how much money people can be tempted to spend on pet bedding.

When we lived in Virginia, where the winters are not as extreme as South Dakota, we had a couple of outdoor cats who slept in the garden shed at night. Their beds were “igloos” made of cardboard boxes covered with foam or draped with old, heavy blankets or coats for insulation. We cut doors in one end of each box for the cats to enter and exit. Inside, they slept on worn-out bed pillows covered with castoff T-shirts and other clothing. The same kind of free beds could be used for house pets.

I freshened up their beds frequently by throwing away the whole thing, box and all, and replacing them with clean hand-me-downs. With two boys constantly outgrowing and wearing out their clothes (which were often secondhand to begin with) it seems we never ran out of pet bedding. Since our cats didn’t watch television or go shopping at pet stores, they never knew they were missing out on fancy animal beds, and they never complained.

There was, however, that one week I noticed that their heated water dish had dirt in it every morning, even though I changed the water daily. One evening, when I opened the shed door to check on the cats, a raccoon climbed out of one of the beds, stretched, yawned, and demanded to know why I woke him from a nice nap.

That explained the dirty water dish.

Speaking of pets

Old cream cans are good for storing pet food in the barn. Critters cannot open a cream can if the lid is on tight.

The large popcorn tins you get at Christmas also make good chew-proof containers for pet food. Lined with plastic grocery bags, they can also be used as trash cans.

Which holiday is it?

Every autumn, it feels wrong to stroll through the store and see Halloween candy on sale while Christmas music plays overhead. But to be honest, Halloween makes me think ahead to Christmas: When my children were young, we saved some of their trick-or-treat candy for decorating future cookies and gingerbread houses.

Candy corn makes cute feathers on a turkey cookie, and any number of candies can adorn a gingerbread house. Plus, our tactic kept the kids from eating so much of their loot all at once.

Gift time

Make your own gift bags from newspapers, gift wrap or brown paper bags. Deconstruct a worn-out gift bag and use it as a pattern for making more bags. There are also lots of instructions online. I found a nice tutorial on a YouTube channel called Sea Lemon. If you search YouTube for “how to make a gift bag – Sea Lemon” you’ll find it.

See if you can get your family to delay gratification and not buy everything they want or even need during the year. Have them put it on a wish list. For one thing, they might change their minds later and decide they didn’t “need” it so badly after all. For another, they might find it secondhand somewhere. And third, the list makes it easier to shop for them at Christmas and birthdays.

Safety first

Is it true that farmers are hard to buy for, or did it just apply to the ones in my family? They either wish for a piece of equipment that costs tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars, or they buy what they want, when they want it. If you’re looking for something to put under the tree for that kind of farmer, consider safety items. Hearing protection, work gloves, safety goggles, sunglasses, or a hat with a wide brim all the way around may keep your favorite farmer safer and healthier. If they already have some of those items, it never hurts to have spares to keep in the pickup or the combine.

Keep hearing protection, such as earmuffs or earplugs, in the kitchen and use them when you turn on loud appliances.

When it’s chilly

I love my hand-me-down Scandinavian sweaters. Not only are they pretty; they help me tolerate a lower temperature in the house. If you are lucky enough to own one of these sweaters, you can appreciate the fact that they don’t require the expense of dry-cleaning. Handwashing in cool water is the prevailing advice, but I read on one manufacturer’s website that unless a quality wool sweater visibly needs washing, it will self-clean if you hang it outside for a few hours on a sunny, cold day.

Lighten the load

One of my favorite tips from organizing expert Marie Kondo is surprisingly simple: Ladies, empty the contents of your purse into a box or basket as soon as you return home. This applies whether you rotate purses, or whether you carry the same handbag all the time. Receipts, gum wrappers, toys, used tissues, and too many pens inevitably make their way into the bag, and the best way to see and remove them is by dumping out its entire contents.

Whenever you leave the house, it takes only seconds to grab what you need and put it in a purse. Bonus: I have discovered I don’t need to carry a weighty handbag every time I go out – just my wallet and phone will do.

Spectacle saver

Use castoff quilted placemats to sew cases for eyeglasses, sunglasses, or protective goggles. They will not protect your eyewear if you sit on them, but they will at least keep them from getting scratched in the glove compartment or toolbox, and you can customize the size.

Send hints to prairiefork@gmail.com. I won’t use your name, just your initials and your town or county. If you prefer that I leave those out and you remain completely anonymous, that’s fine; just let me know.