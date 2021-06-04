Funding passes for meat lockers, animal disease

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says that while it wasn’t a perfect legislative session for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, it wasn’t a bad one.

“We had a very good year,” Naig says of the budget lawmakers passed before they adjourned on May 19.

Naig points to several items of interest. First of all, lawmakers didn’t spend more money on water quality, but they did extend present water quality funding through what has been known as SF512 (the number for the bill originally passed in 2018). Lawmakers also budgeted $10.5 million for water quality programs and funded the REAP program.

Naig is also happy that the legislature put some money into a value grant program aimed at meat lockers and other businesses and that they approved a variety of changes in the state’s Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Program.

The Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program got a funding increase from $3 million to $5 million for the next year.

Foreign animal disease programs have also been an emphasis of the department of agriculture for several years. This year the legislature put an additional $250,000 toward that effort. That is especially timely, Naig says, and it is possible the challenge of dealing with COVID-19 in the past year made it easier to get lawmakers to think about animal disease as well.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.