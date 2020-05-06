Ammonia has a sharp and distinct odor that is often irritating to the nose, eyes and throat. While it can be deadly at high concentrations (1,000 parts per million or greater), most people will leave the area of ammonia accumulation to seek relief before being exposed to dangerous levels.
Methane is an odorless gas that is lighter than air. The most prevalent safety risk associated with methane is combustion. Explosions or flash fires are of greatest concern where manure is covered or contained without sufficient ventilation to dilute and remove methane. This can include deep pit storages beneath slatted floors, and storages with impermeable covers. From a human respiratory perspective, methane that isn’t properly ventilated can cause headaches and lead to unconsciousness and death.
Carbon dioxide is also odorless and heavier than air. Like hydrogen sulfide, it can accumulate in low-lying and stagnant areas in and around storages. The greatest risk associated with carbon dioxide is asphyxiation (suffocation) when it displaces oxygen in the air. Even moderate concentrations can lead to shortness of breath and dizziness.