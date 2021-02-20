Getting chewing gum out from the most unfortunate of places

Paula Vogelgesang Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. Follow Paula Vogelgesang Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With school back in earnest for many students in the Midwest, a reader from Minnesota had a solution to an unfortunate problem:

“The other day when (my son) came back home from school he seemed sad. His dad asked him what was wrong and then he took his cap off and showed us a wad of gum in his hair. We were going to try and figure out how to cut around it but a neighbor came over.

“She took one look at the crying little guy, went to the refrigerator, took out two eggs, separated the yolks out, whipped the whites with a wire beater and then smeared the egg whites into the hair. The gum loosened up and came right out.”

•••

A reader from Nebraska has a handy tip for glass pickup:

“Don’t know if anyone is aware that you can pick up finely shattered glass with a wet paper towel and eliminate any cut fingers.

“I recently dropped a mirror on the kitchen floor and it shattered glass everywhere. A friend happened to be over and told me to stop trying to pick up the pieces from the ground. We thought we’d share this to prevent anyone else from cutting up their hands on broken glass.

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.