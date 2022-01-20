Give calves special care during winter

Most people who raise calves would agree things are a lot easier during the warmer time of year. Milk stays hot longer, water doesn’t freeze and the calf’s environment stays drier. Barns can be kept wide open, making ventilation optimal too.
But when cold air comes in water begins freezing, forcing calf raisers to close their barns. Calf nutrition is negatively impacted and air quality deteriorates. On most farms that leads to increased levels of calf diseases. Frustrated calf caretakers wonder why things have become so bad when just a short while ago things were so good.
Factors lead to poor heath
Calves need an increased energy level in their feed once the weather turns cold. They need it to maintain body temperature and a good growth rate as well as optimal immune function. Therefore calves need more milk and-or an increased concentration of energy in their milk. Calf raisers should be careful that total milk solids don’t exceed 15 percent. The best way to increase energy intake is to feed a greater volume of milk or milk replacer – versus increasing the concentration by adding more milk replacer. Several available additives can help raise energy levels in whole milk.
Reduce heat loss to conserve as much of the calf’s energy intake as possible. That can be done by providing an adequate bed of straw so the calf is well-insulated while lying down. A dry bed also keeps the calf’s hair coat clean so it can provide the optimal insulating effect. Calf jackets are effective tools for helping calves maintain core body temperature during cold weather.
Maintain good air quality. Closing the barn helps keep the calf warmer but it also reduces air quality by decreasing fresh-air exchanges. A cold draft will indeed chill calves, but stagnant air with increased ammonia and pathogen content can cause an increase in respiratory disease. In most calf barns doors and curtains need to be adjusted frequently as the outside environment changes, in order to achieve the minimum of four air changes per hour required to maintain good air quality. That becomes a labor issue because those adjustments are needed every few hours when weather conditions change.
An effective solution to the problem is either an automatic curtain or a positive-pressure system – or fan and tube. Of the two systems, the positive-pressure is simpler and more-economical. When installing a positive-pressure system, be sure to use the specifications from the University of Wisconsin; staff have calculated the requirements for fan-and-tube sizing as well as air-hole size and placement. When specified properly, that system will provide fresh air at the calf’s level without creating a chilling draft.
Provide drinking water. For older calves, especially near weaning, providing drinking water during cold weather can be challenging. Calves will not consume much calf grain or starter unless adequate water is available – and that’s often the most overlooked calf-care practice. That may require fresh water to be delivered more than twice a day during freezing conditions. And ensure drinking water is clean; if a person wouldn’t drink it, don’t expect the calf to drink it either.
Monitor feeding activity. Everyone who has cared for calves knows that promptly recognizing poor health and providing quick treatment is essential. Any delay is sure to reduce the success of therapy, regardless of the products and protocol used. Therefore feeding activity should be closely monitored as an important indicator of calf health. There are a number of things a producer can do to detect disease promptly.
- Observe each calf’s respiratory rate, activity, and feed and water consumption between feedings.
- When feeding milk, observe how the calf is drinking. If she takes frequent breaks or is still drinking after other calves have finished, they’re likely not 100 percent healthy.
At that point, digging deeper into the problem requires a physical examination of the calf. All that’s needed is a stethoscope and a thermometer.
- Take a rectal temperature. A calf’s normal body temperature is 101 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit; anything more than 103 degrees is classified as a fever.
- Listen to the lungs using the stethoscope, paying attention especially for expiratory sounds. Any noise heard when the calf breathes out is abnormal.
- Reach under the calf’s belly to feel the navel; it should be small and dry on the end, and free of bad odor – which can indicate an infection.
- Be sure to assess hydration status. The best way to do that is by performing a skin-tent test; simply pull some loose skin on the side of the neck out and let it go. Skin should snap back quickly; any delay indicates dehydration.
Taking a few minutes to do a physical exam helps make the best treatment decisions possible.
Though frequently more difficult, caring for calves during the winter while maintaining good health and growth rates is possible. All it takes is a few adjustments in feeding, attention to the calf’s environment including ventilation and bedding, and careful monitoring of the calf’s health status. It’ll be necessary to bundle up a bit more, but caring for calves during the colder months can be just as successful, rewarding – and fun – as during warmer times of the year.
Dr. Larry Judge is a professional services veterinarian with Armor Animal Health, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email larry.judge@armorah.com to reach him.