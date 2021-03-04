Gochenaur brings fun energy to youth

A strong appreciation for agriculture and a passion for working with young people makes Hans Gochenaur a perfect fit to lead a new addition to the 2021 PDPW Business Conference. Gochenaur will bring his high-energy style to the all-new youth-leadership sessions. Teens age 15 to 18 can participate in the four one-hour sessions.
Born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Gochenaur grew up as a “city kid.” Despite not living on a farm he spent many weekends traveling to his father’s family farm in northern Indiana.
“During the spring and fall I’d go to school all week,” he said. “Then I’d wake up early Saturday mornings to go to the farm with my dad where he’d help his brothers. I got to go with him and experience the farm with my cousins. It gave me a deep respect for farmers, and an appreciation for the hard work and dedication that goes into a successful farm business.”
He earned a degree in speech communications from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and then returned to Fort Wayne to work in the ministry before attending Grace Theological Seminary. After graduating from the seminary he began working as a youth minister in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. For the past 12 years Gochenaur has served as the director for Beaver Dam Campus Life as well as the director of Campus Life Ministries for Badgerland Youth for Christ.
“I enjoy the opportunity to work with young people in the transition phase of their life, as they are forming their worldview on how they want to live the rest of their life,” he said. “Youth for Christ is a great fit because I get to work with students from across an entire community, not just one church. It’s a broad spectrum of youth ranging from those with a strong faith background to those who have never stepped foot in a church.
“As a parent I know how critical it is to guide our teenagers toward other adults they can trust – including coaches, teachers and youth ministers who can reinforce their values and beliefs. Every teen needs an adult in their life in addition to their parents.”
Through the years Gochenaur has been a regular facilitator for PDPW Youth Leadership Derby. He’s looking forward to presenting sessions that dig deeper into skills that are important for young people in all aspects of their life, he said. Those include social and communications skills, surrounding oneself with the right people and understanding how to build successful teams.
“We often think about outdated images of farmers being out of touch or doing their own thing, but those days are gone,” he said. “Farming is a business. No matter your role in the operation, you have to be able to solve problems, manage conflicts and effectively communicate with family, employees and partners.”
Building strong leadership and communication skills is important for young people no matter their career interest, he said. With agriculture being such an interconnected tight-knit community, strong communication and leadership qualities are critical – whether on the farm or in allied industry.
“Many kids today don’t realize they already have leadership qualities within them,” he said. “They just need a little help to discover what’s deep within them and understand how to build on those qualities.”
In addition to the youth-only sessions, registered teens can attend all other business-conference sessions, providing them the opportunity to take a deeper dive into topics of interest concerning their current roles on the farm – or future career and educational plans.