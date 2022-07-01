Good Grazing Makes Cent$ is a new program launched by the Society for Range Management in January.
The mission of GGMC is “providing practical, applicable, and economically feasible range management solutions which can ultimately improve productivity of the land and the bottom dollar of the ranch through conversation and collaboration between range scientists and ranchers.”
The program really emphasizes conversation, as exhibited in the panel last night. W
"We want the information we provide to be of use to ranchers and the best way to achieve that is through open conversation. "
This focus guides the many elements of the GGMC program like the Facebook group, the submit a question feature, and the videos.
The GGMC Facebook group was established to provide an open forum for members to post questions at any time, whether they’re out moving cows want to identify a plant or discussing a drought plan at the dinner table. These questions are met with answers from not only range scientists but also other ranchers who may have experienced the same issue.
Similarly, members have exclusive access to a list of over 30 range management consultants who are on hand to field any and all questions submitted to the production team by GGMC members.
The membership also includes a monthly newsletter containing blog posts, articles, and a video where range consultants and ranchers meet on the range to discuss the topic of the month – these are all archived on the member portal of the website so a topic from the past can be looked up at any time.
Finally, GGMC members also receive a free membership to the Society for Range Management and all of its associated benefits.
Good Grazing Makes Cent$ membership is $75 per year or $50 for individuals who are members of affiliated livestock organizations. Currently, United States Cattlemen’s Association, Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, and RSA are affiliated partners.
Those interested in organization affiliations can contact Mary Jo Foley-Birrenkott at srmoutreach@rangelands.org for more information (there is no cost for groups to become affiliates, only benefits for their membership and access to GGMC content.)