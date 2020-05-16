SWISHER, Iowa — After the first week of May, the planting season isn’t completely finished for Brian Faltis, but he said he’s nearly done — a welcome change from 2019 and 2018.
“It’s gone a lot better than the last two years, that’s for sure,” the Johnson County farmer said.
As of May 7, he was finished with corn and still had about two days of soybean planting ahead of him. But not having to worry about any June planting is a relief, he said. The one concern is a forecast that called for below-freezing temperatures on May 9 across the East Central Iowa region.
“I have some corn that is starting to emerge, and some neighbors have corn emerging,” Faltis said. “It’s probably not going to be the best weekend if it does get down to 28 or 29 degrees. Granted, the growing point is still underneath the ground and it won’t kill it, but it doesn’t help the corn.”
The soil was the best it has worked in two years for Faltis this season, and he said planting conditions were “optimum.” He said he saw a lot of farmers around him had a chance to reshape some waterways and planted in areas they don’t normally get to in a typical year.
“Last year, there wasn’t any time for that sort of stuff,” Faltis said.
Faltis said he switched one field from corn on corn to corn on soybeans, but otherwise didn’t make any major changes to his plan this spring.
With the crop in the ground, his focus turns to marketing and trying to find profits.
“We’ll have to see just how much China does with their trade,” he said. “They were supposed to spend so much, and we’ll just have to see if they do what they said they were going to do.”