Grab good food at more good places

LOYAL, Wis. – It’s been said there are two things people remember most about Farm Technology Days – the weather and the food. Clark County can’t do much about the weather, but the food will be excellent – and there will be more places to get it.
New to the show this year will be four “Grab and Go” stations on the four corners of Innovation Square. Food Co-Chair Tom Odeen said the four stations will offer a bag lunch, which includes either a cold turkey or ham sandwich, chips, cheese, vegetable or fruit, and beverage. The main objective of a Grab and Go station is to accommodate those exhibitors at the show who are by themselves and can’t leave their space long enough to go to one of the big food tents. Mauel’s Sunshine Ice Cream will also be available at those stations.
There will also be four main food tents with full menus featuring locally sourced hamburgers and cheeseburgers. The featured burger will be “The Roehl Splitter,” which is a cheeseburger with two “rail” strips of bacon on top. There will also be a “Double Roehl Splitter.” All burgers will be grilled on the grounds. And of course there will be plenty of Mauel’s Sunshine Ice Cream, a Clark County original.
Breakfast will be available for exhibitors starting at 7 each morning in Food Tent No. 2. It will feature pancakes with maple syrup, sausage, cheese, milk and coffee. Breakfast will be available until 10 am in Tent 2.
The 2022 Farm Technology Days in Clark County is being held July 12-14 at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions, N7779 County Highway K, just south of Loyal, Wisconsin. Visit www.wifarmtechdays.org for more information.