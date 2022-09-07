Grain lede Sep 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Farmer dies in farming accident Couple’s small farm sustains their family Grass-fed beef calls for different business plan Rapid City beef plant ‘exactly’ what cattle market needs, rancher says Planning ahead: Big things in store for Clay County Fair Missing dog makes for quiet farm Soaking rain is greatly appreciated at Vos Farms Husker Harvest Days unfolds fresh, new layout Meat goats diversify farm, but health a challenge Return to farm burials brings simplicity Gall midge continues spread amid ‘quiet’ insect year God’s harvest takes Wade Bulman home Logging expo returns to Green Bay No need to escape from life on the ranch Three critical elements that crops need and how one company is helping access them dddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Farmer dies in farming accident An Iowa County man died in a farming accident Aug. 23, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. Couple’s small farm sustains their family HENRY, Ill. — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the famil… Grass-fed beef calls for different business plan LOVILIA, Iowa — Tucked in amongst the hills of southern Iowa is Whippoorwill Creek Farm, where John Hogeland and Beth Hoffman work to establis… Rapid City beef plant ‘exactly’ what cattle market needs, rancher says Owners of a new beef and bison processing plant planned in Rapid City hope to bring fairness to a market dominated by four large packing companies. Planning ahead: Big things in store for Clay County Fair Ticket sales for entertainment have been going well. With a diverse line-up from rap, hip hop, traditional Gospel, country and classic rock, Dwight Yokum has been the top selling entertainer with Vanilla Ice close behind. Missing dog makes for quiet farm This writing finds me on a hunt for my dog Waylon. He disappeared after I let him out early Sunday morning and hasn’t been seen since. Soaking rain is greatly appreciated at Vos Farms About 2 inches of beautiful rain came through southwest Minnesota, greatly improving crop conditions and farmers’ attitudes. Husker Harvest Days unfolds fresh, new layout Face-to-face interactions seem rare in today’s technology-driven society, but Husker Harvest Days facilitates the personal connection between … Meat goats diversify farm, but health a challenge RICH HILL, Mo. — Tyler Black first entered the meat goat world about seven years ago. He bought show goats for his two sons and kept them back… Return to farm burials brings simplicity Editor’s note: LeeAnne shared this story on the Caring Bridge website; I asked if she’d like to share it with our readers. After discussion wi…