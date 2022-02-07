Grants are available for specialty crop advancement

Grants are available to enhance the competitiveness of South Dakota specialty crops through the 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced recently.
These funds can be used to increase specialty crop consumption and purchasing, expand production and market access, bolster food safety knowledge and processes, improve pest and disease control and environmental sustainability, contribute to new seed variety development, and expand specialty crop research and development.
“South Dakota is a national leader in agricultural production,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “We are proud to support our specialty crop industry through these grants which give farmers across South Dakota an opportunity to innovate and increase demand for specialty crops.”
Specialty crops are generally defined as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops, including floriculture. A full list of eligible and ineligible specialty crops is available on the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service website.
State, local, or tribal governmental entities, nonprofit organizations, research institutions and institutions of higher education, for-profit businesses, and individual producers may apply.
An independent panel of experts from the South Dakota agricultural community will select projects through a competitive review process.
DANR anticipates awarding approximately $390,000 to projects selected. Projects may receive funding for up to three years, beginning Sept. 30, 2022 and extending up to Sept. 29, 2025.
The grant application deadline is March 25, 2022.
The 2022 request for proposals and application materials are available on the DANR website at https://danr.sd.gov. When completed, applications should be submitted via email to timothy.schoonhoven@state.sd.us in Word Document format only.
For additional information, please contact Timothy Schoonhoven, Grants and Loans Specialist, at 605-773-3623 or DANR’s Office at 523 E Capitol Ave Pierre, SD 57501.