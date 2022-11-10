Grassed waterways impact water, erosion

Grassed waterways play a critical role on the landscape by stabilizing areas of concentrated water flow. If grassed waterways are installed properly and have an adequate grass cover, they can significantly reduce sediment and nutrient losses. The roots of the growing grass help keep sediment and nutrients in place.
Grassed waterway helps catch soil particles carried in runoff as it concentrates and leaves the field. Waterways also help minimize the impact of large-precipitation events by slowing and infiltrating runoff. When soil remains in place, sediment and nutrients are not transported to nearby streams, rivers and lakes. That helps keep water cleaner and aquatic ecosystems healthier.
There are two types of protection practices in a conservation system.
- Those that keep movement of soil and nutrients within a field to a minimum are called upland practices.
- Those that address movement off the field are called treatment practices.
In a conservation system, upland practices such as reduced tillage or cover crops must be used in combination with treatment practices for beneficial water-quality outcomes. Treatment practices like grassed waterways are vital in order to achieve the intended benefits of upland practices.
Grassed waterways must be designed and maintained in areas of concentrated flow within a field. For example without erosion control from well-maintained grassed waterways, gullies will form and obscure the benefits of practices like cover crops or no-till.
University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms has an ongoing edge-of-field monitoring study on a farm in Kewaunee County that started in 2019; it illustrates the impact and importance of stable grassed waterways. Though not the intended topic of the study, the runoff results made clear there was something larger occurring. Runoff is collected year-round at a monitoring station to determine the amount of water, soil and nutrients leaving the field watershed. Samples are taken and analyzed for soil, phosphorus and nitrogen contained in the runoff.
In that particular study the field has grown corn silage the past four years; it utilizes reduced tillage and cover crops. In 2019 and 2020 exceptionally large amounts of runoff, soil and nutrients were found to be leaving the field. When investigating the reason for such large runoff amounts, it was visually noted that rill and gully erosion were occurring on the site. Even though the site used cover crops and reduced tillage, a concentrated flow was forming that ran directly into the collection-monitoring station. To reduce erosion in the area of concentrated flow, a grassed waterway was installed in late-summer 2020.
Figure 1 shows that the newly installed waterway aided in significantly reducing soil leaving the field – a 99 percent reduction was shown. Even a seemingly small set of rills or a developing small gully can transport thousands of pounds of soil off the field. The field has cover crops and no-tillage in place, yet large amounts of sediment loss were still occurring. That displays the necessity of implementing treatment practices in the system.
Precipitation and other factors play a role in determining the amount of runoff in a given year. Figure 2 displays the annual precipitation amounts for 2020 and 2021. In both years precipitation was more than the 30-year average. In 2021 there was slightly more rainfall than 2020, suggesting that rainfall was not a factor in the surge of soil loss in 2020.
Utilizing best-management practices as necessary can greatly impact the landscape and save large amounts of sediment from being lost. Keeping soil in place keeps sediment and nutrients on the field and out of lakes and streams, positively influencing water quality. There is not one practice that works as a perfect fix by itself. Rather it takes a combination of conservation practices to make an impact.
To learn more about what signs to look for in fields and to choose if a grassed waterway is the correct practice, see the Discovery Farms field walkover guide. Visit uwdiscoveryfarms.org and search for “walkover guide” for more information.
Waterway maintenance is very important to maintain its functionality. Visit uwdiscoveryfarms.org and search for “grass waterways” for more tips regarding keeping them functioning after installation.
Laura Paletta is an outreach specialist with UW-Discovery Farms. Email paletta@wisc.edu to reach her.