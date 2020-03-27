Bands and sports teams don’t have the market on clever, inspiring or just funny names. 4-H has some too.
The Just Wing It club focuses on pollinators with an emphasis on beekeeping and butterflies, said Michele R. Aavang, program coordinator for University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H and Youth Development of McHenry County in northeastern Illinois.
The 4-H members assist with the butterfly house at the McHenry County Fairgrounds during the fair, educate the public on the importance of pollinators in the food system and maintain beehives and a butterfly garden.
Aavang also gives a nod to the Full STEAM Ahead 4-H Club. This is a new group that participates in hands-on projects with an emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) at every meeting.
Other community clubs have the same name for decades, including the Space Age Pioneers in Chenoa in central Illinois, which is marking 60 years in 2020.
Jenny Garner, county Extension director for Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark counties, helped choose the name, Magical Muggles, started in 2007, as a nod to Harry Potter.
“At the time there were no clubs in Rock Island or Moline, so thought it would be a good way to get more urban kids involved,” Garner said.
At that time, Magical Muggles was science-based, with activities based on the books such as “potions” classes and wand-making crafts.
“There was also a big event at Black Hawk State Park to help promote it as well, with a transfiguration ball, craft stations, and a walk through the woods on a Harry Potter inspired hike and you were greeted by 4-H club members dressed up as characters from the book,” Garner said.
Often the names make sense once you know what inspired them. Tara Bohnert Yoder, who grew up on a dairy farm in northwestern Illinois, was a member of a club named the Zuma Zippers. Zuma is a township in Rock Island County. Zippers because the group did a lot of sewing projects at one time.