Last year’s devastation from the blizzards and flooding wreaked havoc on not only the physical, but on the emotional and mental health and well-being of farmers and ranchers and their families.
This year that stress is being felt again in the form of uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. The agricultural community, along with the rest of the country, is fighting an invisible invader that has crashed commodity markets worldwide and put millions out of work through business closures to manage social distancing.
AgriSafe Network nurse Linda Emanuel and Ellen Duysen, of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health, offered the following tips for coping in the face of natural disasters:
- Talk about it; communicate your experience
- Do something to feel “in control”
- Spend time with family and friends — which this year might mean using social media and technology such as Skype, FaceTime, Zoom or other video conferencing applications.
- Take care of yourself — sleep, eat and exercise
- Take one thing at a time
- Establish or reestablish routines
- Do something positive
- Find time to do things you enjoy
- Avoid drugs and excessive drinking
- Avoid making major life decision until the major impact has passed
- Above all — ask for help when needed
Last year many first responders suffered compassion fatigue and secondary trauma from helping flood victims. This is likely to repeat itself with first responders and the entire health profession, as they are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Compassion fatigue is marked by exhaustion, feeling overwhelmed and like nothing you do is helping, becoming cynical, disconnected and depressed. Signs of secondary trauma include fear, being easily startled or jumpy, being haunted by the things you see and hear, feeling that another’s trauma is yours, and a racing heart, shortness of breath or headaches.
Emanuel and Duysen offer four core components of resilience that help persons cope with compassion fatigue: adequate sleep, good nutrition, regular exercise and active relaxation. They encouraged those groups to practice their spiritual beliefs, make time for pleasurable activities, communicate with family and friends and talk about their worries and again, know when to ask for help.
Resources available include:
- Nebraska Family Helpline — 1-888-866-8660
- Nebraska Rural Response Hotline — 1-800-464-0258
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration — 1-800-985-5990