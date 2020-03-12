Sessions run simultaneously both days.
8:45-10 a.m., 2:30-3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 18
8:30-9:45 a.m., 1:15-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19
Attendees consistently rank Hands-On Hub stations among their favorite sessions. For those who learn best when they can are hands-on – or hands-in – be sure to attend one or more stations, held in the New Holland Pavilion.
Exploring genetic strategies – It’s important to incorporate an effective genetic strategy into a dairy’s reproductive program. The session covers calculating heifer-inventory needs, determining which genomic traits to emphasize and the best options for semen type. It will also explore opportunities for conventional embryo transfer and in-vitro-fertilization technologies to expedite genetic strategy. Participants will manipulate data, collect genomic samples, and observe oocytes or embryos under a microscope. Lodi Veterinary Care will give the session. 1.25 DACE; 1.25 ARPAS; 1.50 UW-SVM scientific CE hours
Calf equipment: keep it clean – When it comes to calf care “close enough” is not good enough. The day-in, day-out routine must not fall prey to missing steps and sloppy habits. Unfortunately when real life happens protocols are often compromised and pathogens quickly spread in the calf’s environment, on feeding and maternity-pen equipment. Biofilms present a challenge too great for common soaps or bleach. Using an Adenosine Triphosphate meter, we’ll explore what clean truly means and test the efficacy of chlorinated alkaline detergent on common equipment. For practical advice and practice sanitizing the calf’s environment and equipment, attend this session. Lodi Veterinary Care will give the session. 1.25 DACE; 1.25 ARPAS; 1.50 UW-SVM scientific CE hours
Live animal demonstration: understand how cattle learn – Handling dairy cattle correctly, no matter their age, saves time, prevents injury and promotes optimal animal well-being. Dr. Don Höglund, veterinarian, will show how dairy animals interpret and respond to their surroundings. He will also explain how knowing cows and their reactions can maximize a herd’s potential. 1.25 DACE; 1.25 ARPAS; 1.50 UW-SVM scientific CE hours