Hannah Hockerman is a senior at the Westfield Area School District in Wisconsin. She lives on her family dairy farm where they have 700 milking cows and 1,000 additional young stock divided across three different farms. ‘My favorite farm to work on is the heifer farm,’ she says. ‘I’m very lucky to have an opportunity to work with and care for animals every day. I have a lot of options on the farm so I’m able to choose what I enjoy doing.’ She helps educate other youth regarding what the calves eat and drink, and how to care for them. She is an active member of the District 5 Junior Holstein Association and volunteers to advocate for the dairy industry by working at the Moo Booth at the Wisconsin State Fair. She plans to attend Rock Valley College before transferring to a four-year school to study animal science or agricultural education.