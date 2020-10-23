DWIGHT, Ill. — This year has brought Art Bunting and his brothers, who farm together near Dwight in Eastern Illinois, double the work but not double the income.
Planting season started off much better than the wet, late start last year. Then came an 8-inch downpour ruining most of the corn and soybeans already planted. Further, some of the good crop was torn up in the process of replanting other acres. Replanting started in May and finished in June.
“Basically we had to plant most of the corn twice this year. It’s been a struggle,” Bunting said.
On the plus side, harvest started about a week earlier than average. It was progressing well by Oct. 8 when Art pulled up in the red semi-truck bearing the Bunting Brothers name, ready to get another load from his brothers, Lee and Don, harvesting and loading grain in the field.
The three brothers have been farming together since 1974.
Some of the twice-planted corn has field averages of about 170 bu./acre, he said. Soybeans were a little under 50 bu./acre.
“We are pretty satisfied with the beans with all they had to go through,” he said.