DELAWARE, Iowa — With harvest wrapping up quickly for Robert Wendt and his brother Dave, there might be a little time to relax.
“I want to go on vacation,” Wendt said. “Last year we finished Nov. 4, this year we are done Oct. 12. When it’s ready, we are ready. You never know what’s going to happen with the weather. This has been ideal harvesting conditions.”
Wendt’s yields haven’t been disappointing either, with the dry season and early harvest.
“I was hoping they’d be a little better than 155 (bushels per acre on corn), but that’s what it is,” he said. “My beans were 51 and I took them to the co-op. They did pretty well compared to last year. I expected they’d be lower.”
The corn he’s harvesting has been low-moisture and able to head straight into the bin without additional drying. He said the dry conditions have been helping the combines get through the fields quicker as well.
The biggest challenges Wendt noted weren’t going on in his fields. From adjusting to COVID, dealing with tariffs and helping his son through the derecho that blew through portions of Iowa, he realized things could have been worse this season.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate here in northeast Iowa,” he said. “We were spared of a few other things that other farmers got hit with.”