Hay concerns, solutions for good production

For many livestock producers in Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota, there are concerns about alfalfa winter kill, along with concerns about hay shortages due to adverse weather conditions for the past year and a half.

James Rogers, NDSU Extension forage crops production specialist at NDSU’s North Central Research Extension Center (NCREC), discussed these concerns and some possible solutions.

Rogers started in his new position on Feb. 28, coming from the Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation in Oklahoma. He has worked a pasture and range consultant, conducting applied and large-scale research on grazing.

“We’re concerned about hay production this spring and summer. That has been a big question since I started here because of the drought (last year and through the 2021-22 winter),” Rogers said.

Hay shortages

Drought conditions have persisted throughout many areas of Montana, especially in a large swath in the north central region of the state. Parts of North Dakota and Minnesota have experienced severe weather conditions, including drought, blizzards, excessive rain and winds.

“What do we do to try and replenish these hay resources for the upcoming fall and winter? Those late blizzards really took the steam out of producers in terms of hay inventories. They were probably getting to the end of their inventory, anyway, and that just burned it up,” he said.

As temperatures began to rise this spring and many areas started to accumulate some growing degree days, a string of cold weather arrived and excessive rains settled in.

“Because of the drought conditions in many areas, it was wonderful to get the moisture, but that’s such a mixed blessing,” Rogers said.

One of the main issues producers are looking at and dealing with right now is alfalfa.

“If folks have alfalfa, then the potential for alfalfa to produce an early hay crop is very high,” he said.

But the problem is that during the weekend of May 21-22, some areas dealt with frost.

“The new crop alfalfa I’ve seen around the Minot (N.D) area is about six inches tall, so we are being cautious,” he said. “I don’t think the freezing conditions will have a large impact, but I am cautious.”

If alfalfa received hard frost damage, Rogers pointed out that it would set the first harvest back.

“Producers won’t really know how much damage they have until they get some good growing conditions back and can assess it,” he said.

Rogers says frost would not be a concern for grasses or a mixed grass/alfalfa forage crop.

“For the people that have an alfalfa stand that’s mixed with grasses, the impact from frost is not going to be as bad because the grasses are probably not going to be affected as much, if at all,” he said. “So go ahead and get that harvested when the grass is ready, and the alfalfa will probably recover for the second harvest.”

Cool season hay alternative

Producers are also thinking they would have liked to have had the potential to plant and harvest a spring cool season annual crop, such as a barley hay, as it would have increased their hay supply for the 2022-23 winter.

However, some producers have had issues with muddy fields that didn’t allow for a cool season grass planting.

“The window on planting a cool season grass is really closing rapidly,” he said. “The later it goes, the more yield potential you’re going to lose.”

Rogers believes the best opportunity with delayed planting due to weather conditions is probably going to be to switch to a warm season annual crop.

“One of the warm season annual crops that I'm looking at really closely is a sorghum/sudan hybrid,” he said. “That’s because if you are a cattle producer, you are probably needing tonnage to replenish hay crops that we don’t have (much of) right now.”

Sorghum/sudangrass and hybrids have some of the highest potential for tonnage, and it can be grown virtually anywhere.

“I don’t think it has been looked at a lot in the Dakotas. I think the preferred crop in the past has been the millets – especially the foxtail millets,” Rogers said. “But I think the sorghum/sudans have a lot of potential.”

Hay study at NCREC

At NCREC, scientists are planning a study on a mixture of oats in sorghum/sudan as a hay crop.

“The idea behind that would be to try and get multiple hay cuttings from one planting. We are going to mix together oats and sorghum/sudan and plant them both at the same time,” Rogers said. “What we’re hoping is the oats will be early. We’ll harvest that. Then later in the summer, we’ll get a cutting or two off the sorghum/sudan.”

They are hoping to plant the study this spring. If it is successful, it would eliminate having to do multiple plantings, saving the extra costs.

“The reason we’re doing this study is to eliminate one planting. I don't know if they’re still going to do it because we’re later than when they would have liked to get it planted,” he said. “Next year, we could get it planted before May 1, so there will be a lot of year-to-year variation that you have to deal with.”

In the future, Rogers believes producers may have several alternatives for forages.

“Alfalfa would always be a major crop. In a more normal year, I think there would be producers that would plant an early cool season annual. Then after that came out, plant a warm season crop behind it,” he said.

In addition, a cool season and a warm season crop could be planted together at the same time, but more research is needed on seeding mixtures and fertility rates.

It is not just yield producers look for. The hay needs to meet the nutrient requirements of animals, and that varies by the species of the forage plant.

“I think producers can do a pretty decent job of getting the hay cut at the right time,” he said. “We know that with plant maturity, as a plant matures, the quality of it begins to decline.

“We try and hit a yield quality compromise with all these forages; we want to attain enough yield that it is worth our time to go out there, bale it and roll it up and produce a hay crop. But we want enough nutrients within that hay to meet the nutrient requirements of the animals that we’re feeding it to, or at least as close as we can get,” he added.

Once producers cut the forage, Rogers says it’s as good as it’s ever going to be.

“At that point, we’ve captured yield and the quality that we want,” he said.

Hay losses costly

According to Rogers, there is a lot of work to be done to get that forage plant from harvest into a bale and preserving that bale until we get it inside an animal.

“We can have harvest losses, storage losses, and feeding losses that cost us money,” he said.

If producers do a good job of capturing quality, but don’t bale a good, dense, well-shaped round bale that can withstand the weather, it can lose quality.

“Then we lose 5-15 percent of it during storage, and then we lose another 5-25 percent at feeding. Then we’ve left a lot of money somewhere on the ground,” he said.

There are many round bale manufacturers that are doing an excellent job of wrapping bales and putting some type of net wrap on them to help shed water.

“It helps to store the bales in a well-drained area so that water doesn’t accumulate underneath those bales over time,” he said. “In addition, using a restrictive bale ring type feeder, as a general rule, helps minimize waste.”

Producers, by minimizing losses, can get as much of that hay into the animal as possible instead of on the ground.

In summary, there have been reports of alfalfa winter kill this year. But there are opportunities to establish a warm season forage crop.

“Apparently, we’ve had some pretty significant winter kill in some of our off alfalfa stands. I’ve heard reports of 70 percent of stand losses,” Rogers said. “If they are in situations like that, and it doesn’t look like their existing alfalfa stands are going be able to produce good amounts of hay this year, looking at a warm season annual alternative might be a good option.”

Warm season annuals can be no-tilled in, or there are conventional alternatives for establishment, Rogers concluded.

