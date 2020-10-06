In the May primary election, 1,618 voters chose the option of voting early, using a ballot mailed to them from the Burt County Election Commissioner’s office.
The trend is continuing this fall.
Election Commissioner Sarah Freidel said Thursday that her office had already mailed out 1,030 ballot packets to county voters who requested them.
“More requests come in every day,” Freidel said.
And it could go on for awhile.
The deadline to ask to have an early-voting ballot mailed to you is Oct. 23. Under state law, early voted ballots must be returned to Freidel’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
During a news conference at the state capitol on Sept. 30, Secretary of State Bob Evnen reminded voters to turn in their early voted ballots themselves, “Do not give it to a political operative to turn it in for you.”
The secretary said mail-in ballots have their own security issues. “We’re redoubling our efforts to ensure that ballots are cast by the registered voter and not by someone else.”
Evnen said higher than normal participation in early voting is expected statewide. The U.S. Postal Service says ballots must be in the mail by Oct. 27 to be received by Nov. 3.
If you don’t feel comfortable putting your ballot in the mail, you can deliver it the secure ballot collection lock box outside of the Burt County Courthouse. Ballots also can be delivered personally to Freidel’s office.
Voters also have the option of voting at the commissioner’s office during regular business hours. That option became available Oct. 5 and runs through Nov. 2, the day before the general election.
Voters also have the option of going to the polls to vote. The polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the general election on Nov. 3.
The biggest question for Tekamah voters is the proposed swimming pool bond. Voters are being asked to fund up to $3.8 million in bonds to construct a new pool.
The 2020 general election ballot will also allow voters to decide on expanding casino gambling and new limits on payday lending. Information on the initiatives is available at the Secretary of State’s Web site.
But in order to vote, in-person or otherwise, you have to be registered.
Prospective voters can register in person or by mail at their county election office, In Burt County, that’s the county clerk’s office. Registration also is available online through the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, NEReg2Vote. The system is very accessible and widely used. A driver’s license or state ID required to complete the process. The Department of Motor Vehicles offices will also register citizens online when they are updating their driver’s license.
According to Evnen, any citizens who are new residents, or who have moved in-state since last registering to vote, or have changed their name since the last election, need to act. Also, high school students who turn 18 before Nov. 6 can register to vote. Citizens have until 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, for in-person registration, or Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, for the postmark deadline for mailed-in registrations as well as for online, Department of Motor Vehicles and other agencies (including deputy registrars).