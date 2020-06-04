Heidi Juedes Jun 4, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Heidi Juedes is a senior at Marshall High School in Dane County, Wisconsin. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Short Course and then return to the family farm. Contributed Heidi Juedes is a senior at Marshall High School in Dane County, Wisconsin. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Short Course and then return to the family farm. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Heidi Juedes is a senior at Marshall High School in Dane County, Wisconsin. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Short Course and then return to the family farm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save