Helping cow/calf producers survive drought

BISMARCK, N.D. – With high heat and lack of rain impacting the state’s cow/calf producers, Paul Topp, owner of Topp Angus, held a “resource” gathering meeting July 23 in Bismarck.
“My main focus in calling this meeting was to find and offer information to cow/calf producers in North Dakota,” said Topp, who owns a seedstock Angus business near Grace City, N.D. “We are looking for options so not every producer has to reinvent the wheel, and we want options that fit every kind of operation.”
Beef industry leaders, drug manufacturers, financial advisors, insurers, feed companies, feedlot managers, seedstock producers, cow/calf producers and others were invited to the meeting.
Some of the issues that were addressed included:
- Producers running out of grass and/or not having enough or the right kind of feed for the fall and winter.
- Early weaning decisions and finding capacity within calf backgrounding or feedlot facilities for the calves.
- Marketing resources, and finding what is available for marketing, such as forward contracting with a future delivery date.
- Wintering of cows and replacement heifer development decisions.
The group is sending a survey to feedlot operators to see if there is room available and what ages of calves they would take, along with other necessary information.
They are also surveying grain farmers to see who might have extra feed available, such as corn stalks for grazing.
“We want to find out if there are ways people can help the ranching community out and still make a little money. If someone has corn stalks available, they could be paid and help a cow/calf producer out,” he said.
Topp calves in the fall and in February at his operation. In fact, he was preparing to start calving the week after the meeting.
But he wanted to take the time to hold the meeting and find out what options were out there to help producers hit with a “double whammy” – the drought plus the current realities in the beef market that have not been favorable to cow/calf producers.
For Topp, it’s not just neighbors, customers, and friends that he has seen struggling to make it through this drought. Those involved in the cow/calf business have been dealing with a “breakeven” situation, even before the drought impacted their operations.
“The packer margins have been so high, it runs the cow/calf guy down to a breakeven at the end of the year,” he said. “So when you run into a hiccup (like the drought), that takes extra feed costs, and it throws a wrench into the full year’s plans.”
Instead of managing with a breakeven scenario, cow/calf producers are now looking at a possible loss for the year.
Many North Dakota ranchers have not been cutting and baling the amount of hay they will need to make it through the winter with their herd – and the quality is not there.
It is happening at Topp’s place, as well.
“We have been putting up poor quality hay. Our alfalfa was at 25 percent and our grass was at 15 percent (of normal). We ended up putting up cattails. We have the roughage for the cow rumens, but we need to make it palatable,” Topp said. “It is going to take a molasses-based or corn syrup grain corn for energy. We have to balance that ration, but we have the roughage we need.”
Other producers may be in the same situation and looking for grain corn or other feed options.
“There will be pockets that have grain corn, and it is just a matter of how far you have to truck it,” he said.
The high heat has cut into the corn for silage supplies, and some producers will not have the tonnage or quality of corn silage they need.
At Topp Angus, they plan to swath and chop over half of their silage corn.
“We will be swathing and chopping over half of our silage corn – corn that would normally be tall and would typically run from 10-15 tons per acre. Now we’re hoping for about 2.5 tons,” he said.
The Topps also planned for a half quarter of an acre of earlage, but that is not producing well either.
In addition to feed options, the meeting talked about early weaning.
“Early weaning is another option to go with, because we want to conserve the feed resources within the state for the cowherd as best as we can,” Topp said.
Some of the ideas the industry leaders gave at the meeting were to wean early and find the calf feedlots early.
Industry leaders told Topp and others that calves could be weaned at 3 months of age.
“We found out that weaning early will save one-third of the grass and forage, whether it be hay bales or continued grazing into fall,” he said.
Other discussions were about the pre-conditioning of calves within their own pens and what needs to be done to take “bawling” calves to a feedlot.
“There are feedlots that will take bawling calves, but how long do calves need to be on feed before they can be placed at the destination feedlot?” he said.
Those bawling calves need to be able to reach feed bunks and there also needs to be good dust control at the feedlot.
“It was recommended that if weaning early, calves be taken to feedlots as close to the producer’s home place as possible,” Topp said. “If a calf could go to a feedlot within its home state, that would be the best option.”
The group also discussed the fact that producers need to make sure weaned calves would be started on a palatable feed.
“Some producers indicated they wanted to do that themselves and some wanted it to happen at the feedlot they were taking the calves to,” Topp said.
The group discussed the need for early ultrasounding so producers could get rid of open cows now versus waiting for a November timeframe.
In addition, an open cow that won’t be calved next spring can be sold now.
Cow/calf producers just need a little help finding what’s out there, or what will be out there when they need it.
“We just want to take the edge off – anything we can do to help conserve feed for the cows, that’s what we want to do. We want to keep our cows from having to go to town,” Topp said.
Marketing was also part of the discussions.
“If cow/calf producers can sell into a contract with future delivery, there is profit potential. We can take this poor year and make it a great year. But we just need to be proactive and take care of business,” he said. “There will be reduced cowherds, but with early weaning, maybe we can knock that number down a little bit.”
North Dakota has, on average, 40 percent of the hay it needs to get through the winter, he said.
“There are pockets in the state where they had enough precipitation to get full hay bales, but on average, it is 40 percent of normal production,” he said.
The scary part is the drought extends to 95 percent of the western U.S., and “the hay has to come from somewhere,” he added.
Summarizing the meeting, Topp said the nation’s beef herd needs to be protected.
“As an industry, as a whole, we need to work together to gather information and come forward with it. If we can help everybody out, then everyone can stay in business. That is best for our small towns and small town businesses, schools, and everything else,” he said.
Although Topp saw the meeting as a first step, he said he was pleased with the results.
“It opened up a line of communication and some great ideas have come from it,” he said. “At the end of the day, we can all pray for rain for our neighbors, but if we can actually offer opportunities and options for guys, that would be great.”
When he gathers all the information and data he needs for cow/calf producers, Topp plans to make sure it is widely available.
For those who might have feed supplies to sell to producers, please call Paul Topp at (701) 650-8371.