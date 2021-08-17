Helping cow/calf producers survive drought

BISMARCK, N.D. – With high heat and lack of rain impacting the state’s cow/calf producers, Paul Topp, owner of Topp Angus, held a “resource” gathering meeting July 23 in Bismarck.

“My main focus in calling this meeting was to find and offer information to cow/calf producers in North Dakota,” said Topp, who owns a seedstock Angus business near Grace City, N.D. “We are looking for options so not every producer has to reinvent the wheel, and we want options that fit every kind of operation.”

Beef industry leaders, drug manufacturers, financial advisors, insurers, feed companies, feedlot managers, seedstock producers, cow/calf producers and others were invited to the meeting.

Some of the issues that were addressed included:

Producers running out of grass and/or not having enough or the right kind of feed for the fall and winter.

Early weaning decisions and finding capacity within calf backgrounding or feedlot facilities for the calves.

Marketing resources, and finding what is available for marketing, such as forward contracting with a future delivery date.

Wintering of cows and replacement heifer development decisions.

The group is sending a survey to feedlot operators to see if there is room available and what ages of calves they would take, along with other necessary information.

They are also surveying grain farmers to see who might have extra feed available, such as corn stalks for grazing.

“We want to find out if there are ways people can help the ranching community out and still make a little money. If someone has corn stalks available, they could be paid and help a cow/calf producer out,” he said.