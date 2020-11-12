Upcoming PDPW herdsperson workshops will focus on optimizing a cow’s transition period, and determining the critical numbers that affect herd performance. In addition two producer panels will share experiences and recommendations regarding time management and on-farm technology.
Each one-day program starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.
Nov. 18 – Hartford Town Hall, 3360 County Road K, Hartford
Nov. 19 – Brooks Farms 1855, N1757 County Road A, Waupaca
Neil Michael, manager of ruminant-field technical services with Arm & Hammer Animal Nutrition, will discuss optimizing the transition-cow period. Jay Joy, commercial banker and founder of Milk Money LLC, will delve into making sound business decisions based on a dairy’s numbers.
The first producer panel will offer tips on tackling to-do lists while keeping teams on-track. Featured producers are Jared Feltz, a fifth-generation farmer at Feltz Family Dairy near Stevens Point, Wisconsin; and Jordan Matthews, a partner at Rosy-Lane Holsteins near Watertown, Wisconsin.
The second producer panel will expound on wearable technologies they’ve implemented and share how they use the data. Producers include Alex Neuenschwander, co-owner and fourth-generation farmer at Neu-Hope Dairy near Bluffton, Indiana; Jason Holschbach, farm manager and herdsperson at Cloveredge Farms near Manitowoc, Wisconsin; and sixth-generation dairy farmer Zoey Nelson of Brooks Dairy near Waupaca.
PDPW will follow the latest Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines, with adequate distancing offered at both the farm and town hall. Ample supplies of masks and hand sanitizer will also be available.
Visit www.pdpw.org for more information and to register.