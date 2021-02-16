Herman: Farwell to a small towner

Deb Archer, the kind little lady that is known for opening and operating our sweet convenience store in Herman passed away and we very much will miss her.
The times spent visiting with Deb during days that were a little slower or instances that eggs, butter or aspirin were needed were wonderful minutes to catch up with her. She was laid back, interesting, caring and just wanted to give her all in all that she did. She believed in a community that worked together and she did just that.
Even though much of her later years were spent battling kidney disease, Deb was still at the C-Store when she could—taking care of business and giving Cory her complete trust in running things. He was grateful for that. Small town goodness once again.
So we’ll bid her a fond farewell and thank Deb Archer for being such a good person in our lives. She was a small town trooper.