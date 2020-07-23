3 C. peeled, chopped peaches
1 1/2 C. granulated sugar, divided
1 T. fresh lemon juice
2 C. whole milk
1 1/2 C. heavy cream
1 1/2 T. pure vanilla
1/2 tsp. salt
Peel, core and roughly chop peaches; place in a large mixing bowl. Add ½ C. sugar and lemon juice to peaches, stirring until well combined. Set aside for about an hour. Combine milk, cream, remaining 1 C. sugar, vanilla and salt in a medium bowl and stir until sugar is mostly dissolved, about 2 minutes. Add milk mixture to peaches and stir well. Pour mixture into freezer canister of ice cream maker and follow manufacturer’s instructions. Freeze 2 hours.