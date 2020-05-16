VANDALIA, Ill. — Matt Emerick got into his fields about the middle of April. But he didn’t stay in them too long.
“Rain every day doesn’t work very well,” he said.
He got only about a third of his soybeans in, and had not planted any corn through the first week of May. He was hoping to get back in the fields in mid-May to resume planting, but the heavy rains and cool temperatures were working against him.
Like many farmers, he got his crops in very late last year in the East Southeast district of Illinois. And also like many of them, his yields were good. He’s hoping for the same in 2020.
Jacqueline O’Daniel also has dealt with heavy rains. She got 5 inches on her Wayne County farm late in the month, which put the brakes on planting.
“We missed the early rain other than the 5 inches we got late in April,” O’Daniel said. “We planted the first full week of April. All of the corn we have planted has emerged. We quit planting when they were calling for the 5 inches of rain.”
She had about 5% of soybeans planted, but the heavy rains put planting on hold. She got back in the field May 5, but rains hit again.
“We planted 100 acres, and it’s had three-quarters of an inch of rain,” she said. “Some of those beans might make it up enough to get frozen. The cold weather has slowed it down.”
She joined the chorus of other wheat producers in southern Illinois who are singing praises for that crop.
“We have some really, really good wheat,” O’Daniel said. “Our agronomist called it an epic crop. Ours is fully headed. I wanted to get the fungicide on it before the rain Friday, but that’s not going to happen.”