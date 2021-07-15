Hub projects tackle important topics

Across the state Wisconsinites are celebrating summer by enjoying a little more ice cream, cheese, milk and other delicious dairy foods. This past month we welcomed back many June Dairy Month activities after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic.
Dairy breakfasts, farm shows and other community events are a reminder to those of us in the dairy space that we have a unique opportunity – and responsibility – to engage with the public about dairy farming and processing.
Connecting the value of the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub to the public is important. Simply put the Dairy Innovation Hub represents an investment of $7.8 million per year by the state of Wisconsin. It harnesses research and development at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls. Funding is split three ways – 52 percent goes to UW-Madison and 24 percent each to UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls. Dollars are used to conduct research, purchase equipment, recruit talent and engage in outreach.
The purpose of the Innovation Hub is to keep Wisconsin’s $45.6 billion dairy community at the global forefront in producing nutritious dairy foods in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner.
Its four priority areas impact all Wisconsinites.
land and water
human health and nutrition
animal health and welfare
farm business and community
Projects funded by the Innovation Hub are as diverse as the Wisconsin dairy community. Every farm size and management philosophy are represented in more than 100 funding awards given in less than two years.
The projects are asking bold questions with hopes of making big discoveries that will impact farmers, processors, citizens and communities alike. Research is a long-term investment. But in some cases there are projects that already have preliminary data – or don’t require long timelines. The Innovation Hub is actively looking for such projects to help generate quick and meaningful wins for the dairy community.
As we make our way through the various spaces this summer where public and dairy communities coalesce, I’m reminded of the direct connection and benefit the Innovation Hub provides the people of Wisconsin.
This past month my family and I attended the Columbia County Moo Day Brunch at Schoepp Farms near Lodi, Wisconsin. Ron Schoepp is known for his expertise in rotational grazing with dairy heifers. He’s raised some heifers for us, so it was a nice treat to attend the breakfast and support the event.
As we toured the farm and watched the demonstration of animals being moved from one paddock to another, I recalled a research project funded by the Dairy Innovation Hub at UW-Platteville. A team of engineers partnered with Chris Wilson, a dairy farmer from Cuba City, Wisconsin. On his 500-cow organic-dairy farm they created two virtual technologies to increase grazing efficiency. The goal of that project, and a major goal for the Innovation Hub, is to help Wisconsin dairy farms improve and economize based on their unique goals. That in turn helps farms thrive and stay nationally competitive. It helps keep rural communities strong.
It doesn’t need to be summer to celebrate good things happening in dairy. The team behind the Dairy Innovation Hub strives year-round to maintain open and transparent communication about our efforts.
Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information and to join our mailing list.
Maria Woldt is the program manager of the Dairy Innovation Hub. Email maria.woldt@wisc.edu to reach her.