In a letter to President Joe Biden sent Sept. 24, Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, wrote:
Iowa biofuel producers are growing increasingly concerned by media reports that your administration intends to cut Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) blending targets for 2020, 2021, and 2022 below the statutory 15 billion gallons for conventional biofuels. While we hope the media reports are untrue, we feel compelled to reiterate the huge negative economic impact this would have on states like Iowa. ...
Iowans fully understand the economic impact ethanol has on the state. Just today, the Des Moines Register Iowa Poll found a “giant majority” — 85% of Iowans from both rural and urban areas — recognize ethanol is important to the state’s economy. Iowa biofuels support nearly 40,000 direct and indirect jobs throughout the state and add nearly $2 billion to household income. A thriving biofuels sector means a thriving Iowa.
In short, if you walk away from ethanol, you walk away from Iowa.
Iowa biofuel producers stand ready to help reduce America’s dependence on fossil fuels, carbon emissions, and cancer-causing tailpipe emissions that devastate our most marginalized communities.
But Iowa farmers and biofuels producers need regulatory certainty. During your campaign you said the RFS “marks our bond with our farmers and our commitment to a thriving rural economy.” We are asking you to keep that bond intact by keeping the RFS strong.