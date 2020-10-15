NORMAL, Ill. — Fall will look a little different this year, even for family favorite activities such as pumpkin picking and hay rides. But Central Illinois agritourism farms are looking forward to another season full of dizzying corn mazes, apple cider drinks and family fun at a distance.
“We’re excited about the fall,” said Adam Rader, who oversees project development and operations at Rader Family Farms in Normal. “I feel like families are so anxious to get out and do something.”
The farm will ask guests to wear masks and social distance while visiting. There will also be additional staffing for increased sanitation as well as a new restroom facility with sinks, stalls and a first-aid and nursing station.
Rader Family Farms plans to offer the majority of its agricultural-based games and activities, including its corn maze, apple blaster, critter carts and more Sept. 12 through Oct. 30.
Some favorites, such as its corn-filled bin, will not be available due to sanitation reasons. Other changes include shortening its days of operation to Thursday through Sunday.
The farm found great success with some new pre-season ventures, such as a baby farm animals day, its first sunflower festival and offering its famous pumpkin donuts for curbside pickup. Those events helped the farm prepare for a safe fall season, said Donna Verda, Rader Family Farms marketing director.
“As the needs of the farm change, as the needs of our guests change, as the needs of the world changes, we want to still be able to offer an educational experience while still bringing that fun experience," said Verda. "We’re just excited to still be able to open and continue to bless the community and beyond."
Other pumpkin patches throughout Central Illinois have adjusted plans for the fall season to keep employees and visitors safe.
Bart's Pumpkin Patch, in Warrensburg, is increasing sanitation measures but made the decision to cancel certain activities such as hay rides.
The owners also only planted 11 acres of produce, which is down from the farm's typical 18 acres. Despite this, owner Shirley Johner is anticipating another successful season.
“I’m figuring we’re liable to be swamped,” said Johner, adding that there aren't many options for family activities due to the pandemic.
In Beason, Gail's Pumpkin Patch plans to fully open with a few adjustments, including offering a produce and food stall outside and sanitation. Masks are required when shopping inside the farm store or when social distancing is not possible.
The pumpkin patch is also offering free admission.
“We're looking for a good season,” said owner Gail Apel-Sasse. “I think people are ready for fall and ready for something new to do because activities are limited and festivals are canceled.”
The Great Pumpkin Patch in Arthur has pivoted from the agritainment business in an effort to keep employees and customers safe during the pandemic.
This year the pumpkin patch will offer a produce stand called the “Cucurbit Market” to sell pumpkins, squash, gourds and mums.