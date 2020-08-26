While some farmers in Illinois suffered setbacks from the Aug. 10 derecho that devastated Iowa, most escaped major damage.
Jim Robbins, who farms in Peotone in Will County, was among those for whom the storm was little more than a big inconvenience.
“In our area we were spared,” he said. “We have some corn stalks broken here and there, but not bad. We were fortunate.”
Robbins lost power for about a day at his farm, but some of his neighbors were without electricity for several days. He doesn’t have any damage to grain bins or other structures.
William Graff, Illinois executive director of the federal Farm Service Agency, said the agency still hadn’t compiled damage claims as of Aug. 20. He had stated last week that he didn’t anticipate more damage than in a typical summer storm.
Maridy Ashby, who works at the Consolidated Grain and Barge location in Savanna, said she is familiar with isolated incidents, but no wholesale damage, despite reports of winds of 100 miles per hour.
“In our area it’s really spotty,” she said. “I have a friend between Mount Carroll and Loran who lost 100 acres. It snapped the plants off below the ear. He had an adjuster look at it. Another guy had an open cattle shed whose roof blew off. I haven’t hear of any bins in the area that were damaged.”
Michaela Nelson, whose family farms near Chadwick in Carroll County, also missed out on the devastation that swept across much of Iowa and some parts of northern Illinois. She said no buildings were damaged. They were still assessing crop losses.
“We had some tree limbs down. Other than that, we were very, very blessed,” Nelson said. “We got downed corn; that goes without saying.”