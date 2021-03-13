Illinois Basin minerals long an economic driver

While Illinois is known more for its corn and soybeans than oil, it has a rich history in the latter.
The Illinois Basin is one of the oldest in the United States in terms of recovery of energy resources. The first oil well in the state was drilled in Crawford County in 1905.
“When oil was discovered, the Illinois Basin was the fourth-oldest in the United States,” said Matt McArthy, a lawyer in Carmi, in White County. McArthy specializes in mineral rights.
The basin encompasses about half of Illinois and small portions of Indiana and Kentucky. Coal companies began tapping into large reserves at a rapid pace shortly after the beginning of the 20th century. Coal mining, once a major industry across the region, is still an economic driver in some places, though many mines have closed.
Pumpjacks are a common sight in southern Illinois farm country, with some fields dotted with a dozen or more. Most wells are modest producers.
McArthy has a client with an oil lease dating to 1906. The Depression ushered in the practice of severing mineral rights from land ownership.
“In the 1930s and ’40s people started selling the minerals to save the farm,” McArthy said.
To muddy the issue even more, some mineral rights are divided between more than one party. That requires energy companies to obtain rights from multiple owners.
“It’s a complication, but we’ve been dealing with it for generations,” McArthy said.
Sometimes poorly written deeds prepared a century or more ago result in multiple owners of mineral rights, some of whom cannot be located. In such cases, ownership of mineral rights revert to the owner of the surface land, McArthy said.