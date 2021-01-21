Illinois efforts recognized at AFBF

Illinois participants at the American Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting brought attention to pollinators, Agriculture in the Classroom and international trade during the virtual conference Jan. 10-14.

The 20 Illinois delegates and six alternates, along with national AFBF delegates, debated and adopted national farm policy on topics including dairy, renewables, environmental policy and livestock pricing on Jan. 14. Initially debates were expected to be only in the morning, but the policy adoption session went into late afternoon, said Andrea Casali, Illinois Farmer Bureau media relations specialist.

The conference also included competitions and recognition of achievements of members.

Among the Illinois winners were Alex Mahrenholz of Lawrence County, who advanced as far as the Sweet 16 round in the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet in discussions about international trade, climate change and big data.

“It is different competing in a virtual world. It’s hard to read a room and body language,” she said.

The two Illinois County of Excellence award winners, among 12 in the nation, also adapted their presentations to a virtual showcase.

The Woodford County Farm Bureau was recognized for its Ag in the Classroom “Lesson in a Bucket.” Because it was difficult for volunteers to get into classrooms, they started creating and delivering ag lessons in a literal bucket with fact sheets and fun activities.

Led by Malena Cook, manager of Woodford County Farm Bureau, her army of volunteers from the women’s committee got the buckets out to all third grade classes in the nine public schools in the county. Each class got three buckets throughout the year with the themes of hogs and cattle; soybeans and corn; and natural resources.