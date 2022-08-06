Illinois State Fair makes upgrades to historic spaces

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Visitors to the Illinois State Fair this year might notice some evidence of ongoing construction, part of a major investment to update some of the fairgrounds’ oldest buildings.
A series of renovation projects totaling $58.1 million in costs are underway at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said the investment is necessary after years of deferred projects. The fairgrounds are registered as a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places, and many of the historic structures have begun to deteriorate over the past decades.
The Coliseum, the fairgrounds’ centerpiece, was built in 1901. Renovations on the structure began in 2019. Phase 2 of the project will resume after the 2022 event and will cost an estimated $16.3 million.
Aside from the Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation, a private, charitable corporation that helps fund improvement projects on the state’s fairgrounds, most funding comes from the state legislature.
People are also reading…
The renovation projects, which kicked off earlier this spring, include multi-million dollar renovations on the Coliseum and Multi-Purpose Arena buildings, road construction, and a number of roof and HVAC replacements across the fairgrounds.
Fair visitors will notice some ongoing construction this year. The Multi-Purpose Arena will be closed for construction, with events previously scheduled to take place in the building either rescheduled for September or on hold until the 2023 State Fair.
While the $58.1 million price tag might seem excessive to some, Clark said it’s just the beginning of what is needed.
“It all adds up, but at the same time, it’s all still just a drop in the bucket compared to what we need out here at the State Fairgrounds,” she said.
The fairgrounds are used for much more than just the fair.
“We have countless events every single day out here at the fairgrounds. It is utilized 365 (days a year). It’s not just the 11 days of the fair,” Clark said.