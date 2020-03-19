March is Women’s History Month. Census numbers show the number of women farmers increasing in Illinois, and women hold some of the top jobs in agriculture here. Seven you might know:
- Illinois Beef Association: Jill Johnson, executive vice president
- Illinois Corn Growers Association: Laura Gentry, director of water quality services
- Illinois Farm Bureau: Lauren Lurkins, director of environmental policy
- Illinois Fertilizer & Chemical Association: Jean Payne, president
- Illinois Pork Producers Association: Jennifer Tirey, executive director
- Illinois Soybean Association: Linda Kull, director of ag innovations
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign: Kim Kidwell, dean of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences